Brazil's Vale transfers stake in Guinea venture to BSG Resources

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA transferred its stake in a joint venture in Guinea to BSG Resources on Friday, the company said in a statement.
Vale said this did not mean it was renouncing its right to recover from BSG Resources the investments it lost in the venture in the Simandou deposit, one of the biggest iron ore prospects in the world. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC