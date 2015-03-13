Brazil's Vale transfers stake in Guinea venture to BSG Resources

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA transferred its stake in a joint venture in Guinea to BSG Resources on Friday, the company said in a statement.

Vale said this did not mean it was renouncing its right to recover from BSG Resources the investments it lost in the venture in the Simandou deposit, one of the biggest iron ore prospects in the world. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernard Orr)