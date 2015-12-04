Vale says to reduce ore stocks and sell 11 Valemax carriers

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
LONDON Dec 4 Brazil's Vale SA, the world's leading iron ore producer, said on Friday it plans to drastically reduce ore stockpiles in its southern mine system in Minas Gerais state and expects to raise $1.1 billion from the sale of its remaining 11 Valemax very large ore carriers soon. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad in London; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: