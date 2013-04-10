UPDATE 2-Split court leaves Brazil foreign-unit tax debt in doubt

* Top court bars taxing foreign profit of some subsidiaries
* Taxation still applies to Brazilian units based in tax
havens
* Vale shares fall in Sao Paulo after unclear decision
By Anthony Boadle and Jeb Blount
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Brazil's
Supreme Court on Wednesday declared a partial end to double
taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies in a split
decision that may fail to resolve a dispute over billions of
dollars in back taxes on Vale SA and other Brazilian
multinationals.
Vale shares fell more than 3 percent on concern that the
ruling would not free it of about $15 billion in back tax
assessments. The world's No. 2 mining company and largest iron
ore producer has been facing about 30 billion reais ($15
billion) in back taxes on profits by foreign units that Vale
says were improperly double taxed. The bill is 15 percent larger
than the company's average annual profit for the last three
years.
The partial ruling rests on the difference between
subsidiaries controlled by a Brazilian parent and affiliated
companies in which a Brazilian company has a significant and
influential stake but no control.
Six of the court's 11 justices said Brazil's rules for
taxing foreign affiliated companies was unconstitutional, as
long as the foreign unit was based outside a tax haven.
The court declined to rule if Brazil's tax rules violate
double taxation treaties designed to prevent taxation of the
same profit by two separate countries. They returned that issue
to lower courts to reconsider in the light of their rulings.
The issue of whether Brazil's tax rules for controlled
subsidiaries outside of tax havens or affiliated companies in
tax havens are constitutional was still under debate by the
court late on Wednesday.
Brazil's Central Bank maintains a list of countries and
overseas jurisdictions it considers tax havens, or places where
accounting and other rules allow companies to evade legitimate
taxation.
Vale shares fell as investors bet the ruling will not free
Vale of its tax obligations or only free the company of part of
their assessment.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 3.5 percent in late afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.
Its common shares fell 3.3 percent.
"It's still very confusing, the market is still trying to
figure it out, but most are seeing this as negative for Vale,
that they lost," said Douglas Pinto, a trader with BGC Liquidez,
a Sao Paulo brokerage.
Other companies, including steelmaker Cia. Siderurgica
Nacional SA, chemical company Braskem SA
and construction group Odebrecht, could also be affected by the
ruling.
The final declaration, made after televised deliberations in
Brazil's capital, Brasilia, was in line with the justices'
preliminary votes at the beginning of the session.
As of 5:40 p.m. (2040 GMT) court deliberations continued on
related taxation issues.