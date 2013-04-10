Brazil top court majority favors limited end to double taxation

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 A majority of Brazil's
supreme court favors a partial end to the double taxation of
foreign units of Brazilian companies, justices said on Wednesday
in deliberations that will decide the fate of billions of
dollars in back taxes on multinationals.
Six justices on the 11 member court have made preliminary
votes declaring Brazil's tax laws relating to foreign
subsidiaries unconstitutional if the foreign unit is based
outside of a recognized offshore tax haven.
The deliberations, which were still in progress, were
televised by the court in Brazil's capital. Six justices said
they considered the tax rules constitutional if the foreign unit
is based in a recognized tax haven.