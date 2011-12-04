PDVSA gets $1.5 bln China loan for refinery -paper

* China credit 2/3 of guarantee needed for Brazil loan

* PDVSA says it will get rest of BNDES guarantee from cash

* PDVSA-Petrobras plant years behind plan; cost tripled

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA received a $1.5 billion credit line from the China Development Bankto help build a heavy-oil refinery in Brazil, the Globo daily newspaper reported.

PDVSA arranged the credit to help pay for its planned 40 percent stake in the 26-billion-real ($14 billion) 230,000 barrel-a-day Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, the paper said, citing Rafael Ramirez, Venezuela's Petroleum and Mines minister.

The refinery on Brazil's northeast coast is already under construction by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras .

More than five years ago, Petrobras agreed to build the project with PDVSA as part of a high-profile cooperation gesture between Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Under the agreement, Petrobras will own 60 percent of Abreu e Lima.

Only about 35 percent complete, the refinery was originally expected to start production in 2010 and reach full capacity earlier this year. The estimated $4.3 billion price for the refinery has more than tripled since 2008.

It is now expected to start output in 2013, according to Petrobras.

PDVSA asked on Wednesday for an additional 60 days to provide Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES with loan guarantees so it can receive additional refinery financing from Brazil, Globo said. PDVSA has yet to put any money into the project, though Chavez has criticized its delay.

The China Development Bank loan represents two-thirds of the 4 billion reais that BNDES says PDVSA must raise on its own before it will extend credit to the Venezuelan oil company, the newspaper reported.

The rest will come from PDVSA cash, the paper said, citing Ramirez.

PDVSA has repeatedly missed deadlines to approve the project or put up its share of the refinery's cost, while Petrobras backed out of joint oil development projects in Venezuela after some of its assets in the country were nationalized.

Petrobras has said it plans to complete the refinery with or without help from PDVSA.