Brazil's Via Varejo offering prices below suggested price range

SAO PAULO Dec 12 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's
largest home appliance retailer, priced a share offering below
the suggested price range on Thursday , a sign that investors
remain skittish over the outlook for Latin America's largest
equity market.
Units of São Paulo-based Via Varejo priced at 23
reais each, below the 25.60 reais to 33.60 reais pricing range,
according to information on the website of securities industry
watchdog CVM. Two sources told Reuters earlier in the day that,
even as demand for the stock remained solid, pricing might come
at the low end of the range or even below it.
Shareholders of Via Varejo including controlling shareholder
GPA SA and the Klein family raised a total 2.845
billion reais ($1.22 billion), well below the maximum 3.62
billion reais they aimed at fetching with the secondary
offering. GPA offered a maximum 26.9 million units in the
transaction, while the Kleins sought to sell a maximum 80.7
million units.
Each unit includes one common share and two
preferred shares.