BREAKINGVIEWS-Credit Suisse/Baer tie-up would have weak logic

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Dominic Elliott
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The idea that
Credit Suisse should buy Julius Baer looks
like it originated in a Zurich beer hall. The city's latest
parlour game is to imagine a tie-up between Switzerland's
second-biggest bank by assets and the country's largest
standalone wealth manager. The financial and strategic logic of
such a move seems weak.
Shares in Julius Baer climbed 2.3 percent on Aug. 29 after
industry website Inside Paradeplatz said Credit Suisse was
tentatively considering buying the group. One reported
justification was to aid succession planning by providing Chief
Executive Boris Collardi as a possible replacement for Brady
Dougan, who has spent seven years in the same role at Credit
Suisse.
Paying, say, a 30 percent premium to Baer's 9.1 billion
Swiss francs ($10 billion) market value would be an odd and
expensive way to acquire a new CEO. Collardi has no experience
in investment banking, a sizeable part of Credit Suisse, which
is capitalised at over 41 billion Swiss francs.
The strategic grounds for a deal are tenuous. Buying Julius
Baer would help Credit Suisse regain some share in European
onshore private banking, where it has ceded ground to rival UBS
in recent years. Still, this is a business with weak
margins. The priority should be growth in emerging markets.
Moreover, integrating financial services systems is always a
nightmare. Baer is still struggling to incorporate Merrill
Lynch's overseas wealth business. Credit Suisse took five years
to merge fully with Clariden Leu. Cultural differences could
complicate the process. Credit Suisse's identity is still part
Wall Street. That could grate with Baer wealth advisers. Indeed,
a tie-up would also deprive Julius Baer of part of its allure
for some clients - its own lack of an investment bank.
If that wasn't enough, Baer is yet to settle with U.S.
authorities over allegations it abetted American citizens evade
taxes. Regulators back home are set to review too-big-to-fail
legislation at the start of next year, and Swiss supervisors
remain leery of big banks. Both firms have plenty to do: Credit
Suisse in succession planning, Julius Baer in dealing with the
United States. They don't need the distraction of a merger.
