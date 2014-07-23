BREAKINGVIEWS-GSK trapped in Big Pharma's strategic bind

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Neil Unmack
LONDON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - GlaxoSmithKline
is stuck in Big Pharma's strategic bind. The UK's top
drugmaker has issued a profit warning for 2014 after suffering
poor sales in the first half, sending its shares tumbling. GSK
cannot afford to buy its way out of trouble by doing M&A, and
its attractions as a takeover target are mixed. The catalysts
for a share price recovery are hard to see.
Only months ago Chief Executive Andrew Witty unveiled the
pharmaceutical deal of the decade, an innovative asset swap with
Novartis. Now he's fighting on all fronts. A bribery
scandal in China and a Serious Fraud Office investigation hang
over the firm. Its key respiratory franchise is running out of
puff.
The weak second-quarter numbers reflect big pharma's woes:
patent expiry, pricing pressure, and lacklustre innovation.
Lovaza, a cardiovascular drug, saw sales fall 81 percent to just
27 million pounds as generic competition bit. Asthma treatment
Advair, nearly 20 percent of group sales, has come under pricing
pressure in the increasingly competitive U.S. market, where
healthcare insurers have consolidated and are squeezing the
sector. Take-up of successor drugs has been slow.
There are no quick fixes. GSK has committed to maintaining
its dividend, even with borrowings at 14.4 billion pounds, or
1.7 times this year's expected EBITDA. That constrains the
ability to make acquisitions, as analysts at Liberum note. Nor
is GSK an easy target for tax-inversion deals like that just
agreed by Shire and attempted by Pfizer with
AstraZeneca this year. It is a bigger mouthful, and the
China scandal may deter buyers. Hence the stock's rating of 14
times 2015 forecast earnings, versus sector peers of 15 times.
Disposals could help pay down debt - an expected deal for
off-patent drugs could raise 3 billion pounds this year, Sanford
Bernstein reckons. There are six new drug launches in the works,
including a new diabetes treatment that will undercut the U.S.
competition. And investors are not yet giving much credit for
the clever Novartis deal, set to complete next year. But if GSK
reports more bad quarters, its dividend, equivalent to
approximately 80 percent of earnings, could need pressing
treatment.
CONTEXT NEWS
- GlaxoSmithKline said second-quarter sales fell 4 percent
to 5.56 billion pounds, after stripping out currency movements.
The group said earnings for the year would be flat, after
previously guiding towards growth of 4 percent to 8 percent.
- GSK shares closed at 1,481.5 pence, down 4.7 percent.
- Reuters: GSK warns on profits as weak lung drug sales hit
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)
(On Twitter twitter.com/Unmack1)