BREAKINGVIEWS-Allianz divi hike is bold bet on life after Gross

By Olaf Storbeck
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz's
commitment to pay a higher dividend is an expensive piece of
investor relations by Europe's largest insurer. The move is a
strong signal to sceptics that Allianz's Pimco fund unit can
thrive in spite of the recent departure of founder Bill Gross.
For now, Allianz can afford the gesture. But the new policy will
be a challenge for the incoming Chief Executive Oliver Baete,
who replaces Michael Diekmann in May.
The move to hand 50 percent rather than 40 percent of net
profit to shareholders brings Allianz's dividend policy closer
to more generous peers like Zurich Insurance, which
pays out 70 percent. Based on analysts' mean expectations for
the Munich-based group's 2014 profit, the annual dividend could
increase from 5.3 euros to about 7 euros per share. Moreover,
Allianz has committed to pay at least the 2014 level in coming
years.
For now, the payout ratio looks plausible thanks to a very
strong performance of the group's insurance operations. Pimco's
flagship Total Return Fund suffered record outflows of $27.5
billion in October after Gross' surprise exit in late September.
Pimco's total third-quarter outflows stood at 49.2 billion
euros. Pimco's operating profit dropped 8 percent to 594 million
euros in the period, taking its contribution to overall
operating profit before central costs to 22 percent from 26
percent a year earlier.
Pimco outflows have since eased off - although the general
trend started 18 months earlier. Still, the longer-term
trajectory is not encouraging. Allianz cannot rely solely on the
continued stellar performance of the insurance businesses, where
property-casualty operating profit was up 15 percent at 1.4
billion euros in the quarter. Low interest rates in Europe will
weigh on Allianz's investment returns for some time. The digital
transformation of the distribution channels calls for high
investment.
The new dividend floor will require management to stay
financially disciplined. But investors do not yet share the
management view of Pimco's swift recovery. Allianz shares rose 5
percent on Nov. 7 to 132.95 euros, implying a rich dividend
yield of 5.3 percent on the new policy. Baete's priority for
next year will be to demonstrate how the payout can be
sustained.
- Shares in Allianz rose 5 percent to 132.95 euros on Nov. 7
after the German insurer promised bigger dividend payouts for
2014 and subsequent years.
- The group said it would pay out 50 percent of net profit
in dividends versus 40 percent up to now.
- Allianz added that it aspires to pay dividends in later
years at the 2014 level or higher.
- Third-quarter net profit jumped to 1.6 billion euros from
1.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter, beating the 1.54
billion euro analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.
- The insurer said it was in reach of making 10.5 billion
euros in operating profit this year, the upper end of its target
range.
