INSIGHT-In PIP implant scandal, a ragged safety net exposed

By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 3 In June 2000, when American
medical regulators posted a warning letter on the Internet about
problems at a breast-implant maker in southern France, French
authorities didn't pay much attention.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection had
found some products manufactured by Poly Implant Prothese (PIP)
were "adulterated," the letter said. French regulators say they
can't be sure now if they even saw it on the FDA's website.
In the following decade, substandard silicone implants made
by PIP were implanted into hundreds of thousands of unwitting
women around the world. The French government in December
advised 30,000 women to have their implants removed, warning the
devices had an unusually high rupture rate and may contain
industrial-grade silicone.
The lack of transatlantic communication is just one problem
highlighted by the scandal. The affair is rooted in an alleged
fraud, in which PIP is suspected of duping inspectors and
flouting safety rules.
But some doctors, regulators and even the medical devices
industry itself say the affair also exposes Europe's weak
regulation system - one that allowed PIP to operate for longer
than it could have under a more rigorous regime.
They point to an ad hoc system of product approval and a lack
of vigilance once a device is on the market. And they say the
process is so byzantine, no organisation is truly taking
responsibility for keeping the public safe.
"Unsafe at any speed - that's one description I'd use for
medical device regulation in Europe," said Nick Freemantle of
University College London, who has published studies on the way
medical devices get to market.
Trish Groves, deputy editor of the British Medical Journal
says there's "definitely a risk other poor products will get
through, because the system is so very weak."
French health authorities acknowledged as much in a 175-page
report on Feb. 1. "Radical change" is needed in Europe to assure
proper surveillance of medical devices, said the health
department's general director Jean-Yves Grall.
FDA ACTED SOONER
The FDA got onto PIP when the company sought approval to
sell saline implants in the United States in 2000. The FDA
rejected the application. Its warning letter cited PIP's failure
to investigate deflation problems with the implants, as well as
a failure to report more than 120 complaints about them from
customers in France and elsewhere.
"Given the serious nature of these violations ... all
devices manufactured by PIP ... may be detained without physical
examination upon entry to the United States until these
violations are corrected," said the letter, dated June 22, 2000.
The FDA believes its rigorous standards stopped U.S.
patients from being exposed to the PIP implants, said William
Maisel, deputy director and chief scientist for devices.
In the European Union, where more than 500,000 medical
devices are sold, from dentures and wheelchairs to pacemakers
and implants for breasts, buttocks and testicles, the system is
both less thorough and more complex than the U.S. regime.
Medical devices are regulated under the Conformite
Europeenne, or "CE mark", system - sometimes known as the "kite
mark" for its distinctive shape. The CE mark is also used for
household gadgets like electric toasters or coffee machines and
for children's toys and mobile phones.
Getting a CE mark is tougher for devices like pacemakers or
implants than for toys or toasters. But the badge of approval
can still be gained with relatively few tests - certainly less
scrutiny than the extensive clinical trials required for
pharmaceuticals.
"CHALK AND CHEESE"
The EU and U.S. systems are as different as "chalk and
cheese", said Freemantle. In the United States, medical devices
are tested by serious regulatory scientists at the FDA, in a
process that resembles a new drug submission. Europe's system,
he said, is "more like an old-boy network."
Because Europe has no centralised process for approving
medical devices, manufacturers don't go directly to a national
or Europe-wide regulator. Instead, they seek a CE mark through
any one of around 70 to 80 organisations known as Notified
Bodies, which largely are private companies.
The Notified Bodies are scattered across all 27 EU member
states and range from large companies to small firms with just
one or two employees. All are authorised to give a stamp of
approval to a new product. They are tasked with checking the
product does what it's supposed to, has been tested in a lab, or
is similar to other devices on the market. And Notified Bodies
can suggest to manufacturers that they contract out testing to
small laboratories, who may themselves be authorised by a
separate agency.
Scientists who published a review of the system in the
European Heart Journal in May 2011 found that the fragmentary
setup encourages manufacturers to shop around for countries or
Notified Bodies most likely to offer hassle-free certification.
A 2010 survey of medical device manufacturers by researchers
at Stanford University found that high-risk devices took an
average of 54 months to get through the FDA to market, but just
11 months in Europe.
The medical technology industry says it recognises Europe's
system is flawed.
John Brennan, director of regulatory and technical affairs
at industry trade body Eucomed, which represents some 22,500
medical technology companies in Europe, said the system is
constrained by "an excessive level of confidentiality, a lack of
effective central coordination and the perceived lack of
clinical data and involvement of authorities".
The European Commission, which oversees the laws governing
devices regulation, said the Notified Bodies' quality looks
uneven. It began working on new proposals to tighten the system
long before the PIP scandal erupted, it said.
"The present legislation gives too great a margin of
manoeuvre to organisations that certify medical devices," said
the Commission's Director General for Health and Consumers,
Paola Testori Coggi. The system is "imperfect" and has "a lot of
space to improve".
"SMOKESCREEN"
Once the Notified Body's initial job is done and a product
is on the market, it's up to national regulators to keep a look
out for problems and ensure the Notified Body is keeping tabs.
In the PIP case, that national regulator was the Agence
Francaise de Securite Sanitaire des Produits de Sante (AFSSAPS),
which has the power to take a medical device off the market. The
Notified Body that gave PIP authorisation to trade was a private
German firm called TUV Rheinland.
AFSSAPS - already set for an overhaul following a scandal
over diet pills which France withdrew in 2009 after they were
blamed for at least 500 deaths - told Reuters that
responsibility for checking medical devices like breast implants
lies with the manufacturer.
It said the regulatory focus should be on TUV, whose
inspectors would visit PIP's headquarters once a year, assess
standards, review paperwork and then report back to the company
and German authorities in case of problems.
TUV said the implants themselves were tested by two French
laboratories, which were in turn authorised by another French
agency called COFRAC. Both labs confirmed they had tested PIP's
implants. One said its tests were only mechanical, such as
rupture tests; the other said it had tested the implants'
contents for toxicity, but would not give details.
COFRAC, a government-funded non-profit body, said it was not
responsible for the output of a lab and could not guarantee test
results. COFRAC does not answer to AFSSAPS, but is audited
internally and by peer review.
For its part, TUV was only responsible for auditing PIP's
manufacturing process, said spokesman Hartmut Mueller-Gerbes.
TUV relied on PIP to disclose any operational alterations, such
as a change in the kind of silicone it was using. If PIP said
nothing, TUV would assume everything was unchanged. Audits were
based on the assumption that a firm is responsible and liable,
and would have too much to lose to cut corners, TUV said.
Germany's Zentralstelle der Laender fuer Gesundheitsschutz
bei Arzneimitteln und Medizinprodukten, or ZLG, monitors TUV. It
said inspections are announced a few weeks in advance, as
stipulated in EU rules, and a wide range of documents are
checked once a year.
PIP's founder, Jean-Claude Mas, testified to police that PIP
hid a paper trail documenting large purchases of non-authorised
raw materials which may have aroused TUV's suspicions.
It all adds up to what Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet
medical journal, calls a "smokescreen of device regulation which
is putting patients at risk." The whole system is "based on the
idea that you wait until something goes wrong before you take
any serious action."
"STRESS TEST"
It isn't clear how AFSSAPS missed the warning from American
regulators. AFSSAPS said it can't be sure whether someone saw
the letter. It watches the FDA's site, but not systematically.
Jean-Claude Ghislain, its director of evaluation for medical
devices, said AFSSAPS had not been informed by the FDA of its
concerns over PIP in a "proactive" way. "We cannot check at
every moment other countries' health-authority websites."
The FDA suggests the French could have been more attentive.
"We don't as a routine provide publically available information
to other regulators, because it's easier and more efficient for
them to use the public website," said the FDA's Maisel.
His boss, FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg, said regulators
on both sides of the Atlantic should see it as an opportunity to
"look at our systems and see how we can strengthen them."
The European Commission says it wants to reinforce rules and
improve cooperation. It has written to French and German
authorities, spokesman Frederic Vincent said, so they can
explain "who did what and when". When it gets the answers it
needs, the Commission will conduct a "stress test" on the case
to see what lessons can be learned.
Until the system is improved, "we're sitting on a time bomb
which could explode at any moment," says The Lancet's Horton.
"No government anywhere in the EU can be sure that medical
devices in their country are safe and effective."