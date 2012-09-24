New Issue-BreitBurn adds $200 mln notes

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P., and BreitBurn Energy Finance Corp on Monday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BREITBURN ENERGY PARTNERS L.P./FINANCE CORPORATION AMT $200 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 4/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.