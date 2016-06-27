RPT- Texas 'Frack Master' bilked investors out of millions, SEC says

(Repeats with no changes)
By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Joshua Schneyer
NEW YORK, June 27 Texas oilman Chris Faulkner
built a high-profile public persona, raised millions for his oil
and gas ventures and courted politicians. But the SEC has
alleged that behind the scenes, he cheated investors out of $80
million to fund a "debauched" jet-setting lifestyle.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday filed
a lawsuit that alleges a stunning failure of corporate
governance at Faulkner's Dallas-based Breitling Energy Corp
and other companies he helped to create.
Based upon inflated estimates of the oil and gas that his
companies controlled, the charges said, Faulkner lured hundreds
of U.S. investors to back his firms. Their investments were
largely used to pay personal expenses for Faulkner, his
associates, family and friends, the SEC alleged.
Faulkner, 39, faced a spate of lawsuits in the early 2000s
in connection with his previous web hosting business .
The businessman turned his attention to energy drilling
during the U.S. shale boom in the last decade. His companies
boasted of holding prime drilling real estate in regions like
Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota.
But after raising funds, Faulkner did little drilling and
instead racked up millions in credit card charges, the SEC said.
The lawsuit charged Breitling CEO Faulkner, three related
companies and seven other people for activities starting in
2011.
Faulkner, the self-proclaimed "Frack Master," was frequently
featured in the media, including Reuters, offering rosy
projections about shale drilling and his own companies'
prospects.
Faulkner used investors' cash on extravagances including
lavish meals, chartered planes, jewelry, strip clubs and female
escort services, according to the SEC complaint.
Along the way, Faulkner, his friends and associates violated
various securities laws, it said. Breitling and related firms
sold investments in more than 20 oil and gas prospects in
several states. The SEC said they exaggerated the prospects'
earnings potential and also booked fictional drilling costs.
Solicitations to investors were "replete with material
misrepresentations and omissions," the SEC said.
The SEC's allegations are "inaccurate and untrue," said
Larry Friedman, a lawyer for Breitling and Faulkner. The
companies raised hundreds of millions of dollars for legitimate
ventures and they have not been subject to investor complaints,
Friedman said.
Faulkner, Breitling and other companies named in the
complaint did not respond to separate requests for comment.
Among the red flags that prompted an SEC investigation:
Breitling Energy, Faulkner's publicly traded company, has not
filed detailed quarterly or annual financial statements with the
agency since 2014, when its former auditor quit.
Breitling has continued to tout drilling plans, but it was
not clear how much energy Faulkner's companies have produced.
The CEO personally misappropriated at least $30 million,
according to the SEC suit filed in the Northern District of
Texas. He then used business and personal credit cards to spend
millions on personal activities, the suit said.
Executives and board members at Faulkner's companies did not
adequately question the expenses, which were not disclosed to
investors, the SEC said.
Faulkner dubbed one of his corporate credit cards the "whore
card," the SEC said. During two months in 2014, he used it to
charge more than $1 million on travel and entertainment
including visits to strip clubs, according to the suit.
Faulkner also spent nearly a million dollars with Status
Luxury Group, a New York-based private concierge service, the
suit said. Status, which arranges travel, meals and events for
clients, last year sued Faulkner and Breitling for around
$240,000 in unpaid bills, including a women's shoe-shopping
spree.
Faulkner's lawyer says the SEC's personal expense
allegations don't add up.
"Nobody can spend $30 million on steak and travel," Friedman
said. "But this is a competitive business and you spend money to
make money. There's entertainment, there's international
travel."
BOOM TO BUST
Faulkner has long had a knack for fundraising, capturing
media attention, and rubbing shoulders with powerful lawmakers.
Despite a lack of drilling experience, he became a highly
public evangelist for fracking and employed a coterie of PR
people.
He also courted and contributed to several big-name U.S.
politicians, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who visited
Faulkner at Breitling headquarters in September 2014.
Faulkner took Breitling public that year. Its shares traded
as high as 95 cents but have since tumbled to 2 cents.
After investors had plowed funds into various other
companies Faulkner created, the proceeds were illegally shifted
back through Breitling, the SEC said. Some went to a friend and
to Faulkner's ex-wife, the SEC said, while Faulkner also used
funds to covertly trade in Breitling's shares, creating the
false appearance of heavy investor interest.
