CVC to take control of Swiss watchmaker Breitling

BRIEF-Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, April 28 CVC Capital Partners has agreed to take control of Swiss watchmaker Breitling in a deal that sees another iconic Swiss brand lose independence.
The deal announced on Friday values the business at more than 800 million euros ($875 million), one source close to the matter told Reuters, and will give CVC an 80 percent stake while Theodore Schneider will reinvest for a 20 percent shareholding.
Breitling, founded in 1884 by Leon Breitling, is known for precision chronometers often favoured by aviators, with prices starting at around 2,500 Swiss francs ($2,526).
The famous Swiss watchmaker's loss of independence continues a trend that has seen rival Tag Heuer sold to LVMH, while Swatch Group controls high-end brands such as Tissot, Omega and Longines. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) ($1 = 0.9898 Swiss francs)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
* BIOVERATIV ACQUIRES HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY TRUE NORTH THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO USD 825 MILLION PLUS ASSUMED CASH Source text - http://bit.ly/2qgeVHB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)