Brenntag Q2 net profit up by 31.2 percent

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, posted a 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.
Quarterly earnings attributable to Brenntag shareholders rose to 107.2 million euros, above a consensus in a Reuters poll of 101 million euros.
"The Group has performed well in the first half with growth in all regions whilst overcoming some economic headwind and industry specific challenges, which underlines the structural growth and resilience of our business model," said Chief Executive Steven Holland. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.