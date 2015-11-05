UPDATE 1-Brenntag lowers guidance on weak U.S. oil industry

* Cuts adj EBITDA guidance to 790-810 mln eur
* Weak demand from U.S. oil industry customers
* Buys lubricants distributors with "resilient" business
* Shares seen 9 pct lower
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Brenntag, the
world's largest chemicals distributor, cut its 2015 core profit
guidance on weak demand from customers in the U.S. oil and gas
industry, saying the $440 million acquisition of two U.S.
lubricants distributors would make its business less cyclical.
Germany's Brenntag said in now expects operating earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
of 790-810 million euros ($859-881 million), down from a
previous range of 830-855 million.
"Results in North America were affected by continued
weakness in oil and gas. An additional loss of momentum in the
macro economy limited Brenntag's ability to compensate this," it
said.
Third-quarter EBITDA rose 7.5 percent to 204 million euros,
below consensus in a Reuters poll of 213 million
euros.
The shares were seen 9 percent lower by brokerage Lang &
Schwarz ahead of the 0800 GMT market open.
Brenntag announced the takeover of two U.S. lubricants
distributors, Texas-based J.A.M. Distributing Company and New
Hampshire-based G.H. Berlin-Windward, for a combined $440
million.
"Due to the resilient nature of the business these
transactions will rebalance the portfolio in North America away
from the more volatile oil and gas business," Brenntag said.
The company has been growing through a string of small and
medium-sized takeovers but some analysts have called into
question its claim that size would translate into higher returns
on investment.
"To fight against the slowdown of the underlying business
Brenntag enters into further M&A. We expect a slightly negative
reaction," said Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)