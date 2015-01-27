Record open interest points to Brent price support

* Brent open interest hits all-time high in January
* Brent consolidates at $48.50/bbl
GRAPHIC: Brent open interest: link.reuters.com/das83w
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Weekly investor interest in Brent
crude futures rose to a record in January, stirring talk
positions are being built in the market for a price rebound in a
benchmark that has suffered a 60 percent slump since the middle
of last year.
Brent's open interest on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
, or the number of outstanding contracts held by
market players at the end of each day, climbed to 1.694 million
lots in the week of Jan. 20, according to the latest weekly data
from ICE.
Some traders are taking the increase in open interest to be
a sign investors are putting more money into the market. Since
that day, Brent has hovered between $48 and 50 a barrel, off a
near six-year low set in the previous week.
Oil prices have more than halved since the middle of 2014 as
ample global supplies hammered prices. More pessimistic
forecasts for the global economy this year have also cut the
outlook for commodities including crude oil.
"In a bearish market like now, increasing open interest
affects prices by giving strong support," said Daniel Ang, a
Singapore-based analyst at Phillips Futures. "At about $40-45,
there is doubt that the industry could sustain (itself)."
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Ryan Woo)