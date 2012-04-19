Brent rise extends to $1 after Spain bonds auction

LONDON, April 19 Brent crude oil extended gains on Thursday to rise more than $1, supported by a Spanish bond auction that saw strong demand.

By 0931 GMT, Brent crude oil was up 99 cents at $118.96, having hit a high of $119.00 minutes earlier.

Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2- and 10-year bonds on Thursday, at the top end of the targeted amount and on solid demand.