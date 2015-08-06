Brent oil prices fall after supertanker heading to Asia turns back

* Sea King, heading to South Korea, turns back
* Unusual move pressures physical, futures crude prices
* No mechanical issues with ship - vessel manager
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 6 The price of a North Sea crude
which underpins the Brent oil benchmark has fallen after a
supertanker heading to South Korea unexpectedly turned back,
leaving supply more ample, traders and analysts said.
In what analysts said is an unusual move, trading firm Vitol
has been re-offering Forties crude from the Sea King, a Very
Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) which had set off for South Korea
from the UK about two weeks ago.
The move effectively increases supply in the backyard of the
Brent benchmark, and price differentials of Forties crude and
the outright price of Brent itself have weakened. Brent crude
futures are trading below $50 a barrel, a six-month low.
"The Sea King is part of the reason Brent is sinking," said
Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "This is not a usual
move and does not bode well for North Sea crude oil that has
been relying on shipments to Asia to clear the overhang that was
visible during June."
Sea King was one of up to four VLCCs that traders initially
thought was heading to South Korea in July. The
Asian nation half a world away is a regular buyer of Forties as
its crude imports from the European Union are tax-free under a
free trade agreement.
The flow to Asia has helped boost Forties differentials and
the wider Brent market in previous months as Forties is the
largest of the four North Sea crude streams underpinning the
global benchmark.
Vitol has sold two Forties parcels from the Sea King, which
according to Reuters ship tracking software is off the coast of
Portugal with Scapa Flow off the Scottish coast as its
destination.
"I believe it is simply a case of re-optimising the crude
and sending it elsewhere instead," said a trading source of
Vitol's move.
Vitol said it does not comment on trading activity. The
vessel's manager, Thenamaris, denied talk in the market that the
ship stopped the voyage to Asia because of mechanical trouble.
"Sea King is awaiting charters' orders, and as per our
corporate policy we do not comment on commercial matters
associated with vessels under our management," Thenamaris said
in an emailed response to questions.
"The vessel is not suffering from any technical issues."
