UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Brevan Howard lays off 50 support staff -source

(Adds October returns, overall assets under management for
firm)
LONDON/NEW YORK Nov 6 Leading European hedge
fund firm Brevan Howard has cut around 50 support staff across
its global operations, a source familiar with the matter on
Friday said, as part of a plan to focus on its flagship
macro-economic funds business.
The move comes after a tough period for Brevan Howard's
roughly $20 billion macro hedge fund, which recorded its first
annual loss in 2014. The fund was down 0.68 percent in October,
resulting in a year to date loss of about 0.40 percent,
performance data seen by Reuters showed.
In a statement issued by the company, Brevan, which has
offices in several global financial centres including London,
Geneva and New York, said it had cut the largely back and middle
office staff following a decision to exit certain non-core
funds.
The firm, which is headed up by billionaire veteran investor
Alan Howard, made some high-profile hires earlier in the year to
bolster its investment team, which specialise in bets on
interest rates, currencies and fixed income markets.
These include Roberto Hoornweg, formerly global co-head of
fixed income at UBS, Michael Lyublinsky, formerly global head of
trading at RBS, Scott Eichel, formerly global head of asset
backed products and U.S. credit at RBS and Pravin Mouli,
formerly head of Latin American rates trading at Barclays
Capital.
Brevan Howard has overall assets of $24.8 billion.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop in London and Lawrence Delevingne,
editing by Sinead Cruise and Alan Crosby)