CORRECTED-Hedge fund Brevan Howard lays off 50 support staff -source

(In second paragraph, corrects assets under management in
Brevan Howard macro hedge fund to around $20 billion from $2.9
billion)
LONDON Nov 6 Leading European hedge fund firm
Brevan Howard has cut around 50 support staff across its global
operations, a source familiar with the matter on Friday said, as
part of a plan to focus on its flagship macro-economic funds
business.
The move comes after a tough period for Brevan Howard's
about $20 billion macro hedge fund, which recorded its first
annual loss in 2014. The fund was down 0.7 percent in September,
resulting in a year to date loss of 1.1 percent, performance
data seen by Reuters showed.
In a statement issued by the company, Brevan, which has
offices in a slew of global financial centres including London,
Geneva and New York, said it had cut the largely back and middle
office staff following a decision to exit certain non-core
funds.
The firm, which is headed up by billionaire veteran investor
Alan Howard, has made some high-profile hires earlier in the
year to bolster its investment team, which specialise in bets on
interest rates, currencies and fixed income markets.
These include Roberto Hoornweg, formerly global co-head of
fixed income at UBS, Michael Lyublinsky, formerly global head of
trading at RBS, Scott Eichel formerly global head of asset
backed products and U.S. credit at RBS and Pravin Mouli,
formerly head of Latin American rates trading at Barclays
Capital.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop in London and Lawrence Delevingne,
editing by Sinead Cruise)