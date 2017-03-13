Hedge fund Brevan Howard seeks injunction to block Reuters story

LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management,
a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent
Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on
confidential information.
A spokesman for Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest hedge
fund management firms, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Monday.
A Reuters spokeswoman said: "Our objective is to publish
news and information in the public interest, which we believe
outweighs any confidentiality concerns in this matter."
Under Britain's legal system, individuals and companies can
file for privacy or confidentiality injunctions to try to stop
the media publishing information that they say is confidential.
The court orders are best known for their use by celebrities
seeking to stop British newspapers publishing stories about
their personal lives.
Most applications for privacy injunctions are granted. Their
effectiveness has been questioned by some media lawyers as
details of stories subject to the measures have often been
shared on social media or published by overseas news outlets not
subject to UK law.
In 2011 and 2012 there was a series of privacy injunction
cases in Britain involving celebrities but applications for such
orders has since declined. Between July and December last year
there was just one new application, according to the latest
official statistics.
A hearing date for the Brevan Howard injunction application
has yet to be set.
Reuters news agency is part of the Thomson Reuters media and
information group.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Pravin Char)