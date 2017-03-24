Hedge fund firm Brevan Howard granted injunction to block Reuters story

LONDON, March 24 Brevan Howard Asset Management,
a British hedge fund firm, has been granted an injunction to
prevent Reuters publishing a story it says is based on
confidential information.
A High Court judge ruled on Thursday after a private hearing
that there were not sufficient grounds of public interest for
the story to be published.
"I found that the information in question was confidential
and that the public interest in the maintenance of
confidentiality outweighed the public interest in disclosure,"
judge Andrew Popplewell said in a statement issued on Friday.
He added that he would provide fuller reasons for the
judgment in the near future.
A Reuters spokeswoman said: "Our objective is to publish
news and information which is in the public interest, which we
believe outweighs the confidentiality concerns put forward in
this matter.
"We are therefore deeply disappointed by this ruling and are
reviewing the court's decision."
A spokesman for Brevan Howard said the firm "highly values
its ability to engage with its investor base on a candid and
confidential basis".
"In order to protect the integrity of its communications,
the firm successfully sought and obtained an injunction to
restrain the use of a report based on confidential information
made available to investors that was obtained by Reuters in
breach of confidence," it added in a statement.
Under Britain's legal system, individuals and companies can
file for privacy or confidentiality injunctions to try to stop
the media publishing information that they say is confidential.
Reuters news agency is part of the Thomson Reuters media and
information group.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Pravin Char)