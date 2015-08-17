MOVES-Brevan Howard hires ex-RBS rates trader Mohideen - filing

LONDON Aug 17 Leading European hedge fund Brevan Howard has hired a former top interest rates trader at British bank RBS, Jezri Mohideen, a regulatory filing showed.

Mohideen was head of rates trading for Europe and Asia Pacific at RBS until 2012, when he was suspended in connection with an internal company investigation into the alleged rigging of Libor benchmark interest rates.

He later left the bank and sued RBS for unfair dismissal and racial discrimination, before settling out of court. RBS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Mohideen has not been charged with any offence.

Mohideen joined Brevan in early March, a filing with Britain's Companies House last week showed. Also joining the firm, in November 2014, was former UBS co-head of fixed income Roberto Hoornweg, a separate filing showed.

In the United States, meanwhile, Brevan hired former RBS executive Michael Lyublinsky to run fixed-income trading, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Brevan Howard spokesman Anthony Payne declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Nishant Kumar and Matthew Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)