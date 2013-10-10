Brevan Howard posts poor returns in flagship fund, emerging markets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 Brevan Howard Asset Management
LLP, one of the world's largest hedge fund firms with $40
billion in assets, is posting lackluster performance in its
flagship fund and heavy losses in its emerging market portfolio.
Two people familiar with the numbers said on Thursday that
the flagship, the roughly $28 billion Brevan Howard Master Fund,
is virtually unchanged for the year as of Oct. 4. The portfolio,
the firm's largest and making macro economic bets, was up about
3.8 percent as of the end of June but has been declining since.
The Europe-headquartered Brevan Howard, which has offices
around the world including New York, has not been immune to the
roller coaster sell-off in U.S. Treasuries.
Like other hedge funds that bet heavily on changes in
interest rates and bond prices, its portfolio has been hit hard
the past several months by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin reducing its monthly buying of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
The Brevan Howard macro portfolio's flatish performance
compares to a 2 percent decline for macro-focused funds,
according to Hedge Fund Research. But the portfolio lags the
average 5.6 percent gain posted by all hedge fund as of Sept.
30.
The Brevan Howard Master Fund, launched in 2003, has not had
a down year since its inception. A survey by research firm
Preqin found that Brevan Howard was the 11th most popular hedge
fund for U.S. institutional investors.
Brevan Howard has also been rocked by the sell-off in
emerging market bonds and stocks, another side effect of this
summer's speculation the Fed will pullback from its easy money
policies to stimulate the U.S. economy that have driven
investors into high-yielding investments.
The firm's dedicated emerging markets hedge fund with $2.8
billion under management is down 12 percent for the year as of
Oct. 4, according to marketing material reviewed by Reuters.
The fund managed by Geraldine Sundstrom, who joined Brevan
Howard in 2007, has been hit harder than most other emerging
market hedge funds. The average emerging market hedge fund is up
2.07 percent this year, according to Hedge Fund Research.
Emerging markets have had a rough year, owing to a growth
hiccup in China to protests in Brazil and political upheaval in
Egypt. In June alone, U.S.-based EM stock funds saw $17 billion
in outflows and U.S.-based EM bond funds suffered $4.24 billion
of outflows.
It's not clear why Sundstrom's fund has faired worse than
other emerging market funds. The Brevan Howard fund is up 1.21
percent this month, a sign it could be starting to turn things
around. Indeed, the performance of Sundstrom's fund has seesawed
in recent years. Last year the fund was up about 14 percent, but
in 2011, it dipped 6 percent.
A person familiar with the fund said that in the past, Alan
Howard, one of the firm's co-founders, has been a big believer
in Sundstrom. The person said after the fund's 2011 losses,
Howard allocated more money to Sundstrom's portfolio as a sign
of support.
Howard is a member of the New York Fed's Investor Advisory
Committee on Financial Markets, a group of prominent money
managers who periodically meet with Fed officials to discuss
economic policy.
In the United States, Brevan Howard began bolstering its
U.S. offices in New York, after curtailing its operations in the
U.S. in 2008. The firm, according to a regulatory filing, has
about 28 people in New York.
But one of its recent hires, Shelley Goldberg, a commodities
strategist, already has left. Goldberg, who joined last year
from Nouriel Roubini's Roubini Global Economics, left to work in
so-called green energy, water and infrastructure investing.
In Europe, where most of Brevan Howard's employees are
based, a number of people have left. In August, Bloomberg
reported that since May at least a dozen traders have left.
Reuters reported in June that one of those traders was Luke
Ding, the manager of the firm's $570 million currency fund that
had struggled to gain traction since its launch.