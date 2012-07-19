Brevan Howard launches U.S. investment firm

LONDON, July 19 Brevan Howard, one of Europe's
largest hedge funds, has launched a U.S. investment firm that
will start trading in August with cash from its flagship macro
fund, as the company looks to capitalise on growing demand for
hedge fund strategies.
Brevan, founded by ex-Credit Suisse trader Alan
Howard in 2002 and based in London and Geneva, has grown rapidly
in recent years as institutional investors bruised by volatile
equity and bond markets pile into alternative assets such as
hedge funds.
Total assets under management grew to $36.7 billion on 30
June, up from $34.2 billion on 30 December.
Aside from its flagship global macro Master Fund, which bets
on economic trends across asset classes, Brevan also runs
several other funds including emerging market, commodity and
credit-focused strategies.
The Master fund fell 2.22 percent in June and is down 3.65
percent in the first six months of the year, according to the
shareholder report.
Brevan established Brevan Howard US Investment Management LP
last month, the company said in a statement.
The U.S. firm, based in New York, will trade capital
allocated from the Brevan Howard Master Fund, the firm said in
its monthly shareholder report for BH Macro Limited, a
listed feeder vehicle for the Master Fund.