Brevan Howard, co-founder Rokos end non-compete dispute

LONDON Jan 21 Brevan Howard and its co-founder
Christopher Rokos have settled one of the most high-profile
non-compete legal disputes in the European hedge funds industry,
clearing the way for star trader Rokos to launch his own
investment fund later this year.
Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms that
managed more than $30 billion last year, will now help Rokos
set-up his new business and also take a financial interest in
the venture, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.
Rokos, who made about $4 billion for Brevan's main fund
between 2004 and 2012, had filed a lawsuit in a Jersey court in
May last year, seeking to overturn an agreement with the firm
preventing him from starting his own fund and raising money from
investors until 2018.
In a dramatic U-turn after a bitter fight that involved
claim and counterclaim by the two parties, billionaire hedge
fund manager and co-founder Alan Howard called Rokos "an
exceptional trader" in the statement titled "way cleared for
2015 launch of Rokos hedge fund".
The patch-up comes at a crucial stage for Brevan Howard,
which recorded the first ever annual loss in its flagship $24
billion macro hedge fund last year.
The money manager was also forced to shut down two hedge
funds last year after poor returns and saw more than $5 billion
move out with DW Partners, a credit-focused fund manager that
took control of the assets it previously managed in two funds on
behalf of Brevan Howard.
