MOVES-Brewin Dolphin appoints divisional directors in London

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Louise Shaw and Nicholas Regan as divisional directors to its London office.
Shaw, who has over nine years of experience at Kleinwort Benson as a client director, will join Brewin on July 26.
Regan, who will join on Aug. 8, was most recently head of Asian equities in Europe at BNP Paribas SA. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.