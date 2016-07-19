版本:
MOVES-Brewin Dolphin appoints divisional directors in London

July 19 UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Louise Shaw and Nicholas Regan as divisional directors to its London office.

Shaw, who has over nine years of experience at Kleinwort Benson as a client director, will join Brewin on July 26.

Regan, who will join on Aug. 8, was most recently head of Asian equities in Europe at BNP Paribas SA. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

