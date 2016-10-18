Hollande says Brexit should bring more investments into France

PARIS Oct 18 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union should bring more investment into France and make
the country a gateway to the European market, President Francois
Hollande said on Tuesday.
"Britain's decision to leave the European Union should make
us seek even more investments, make us showcase France's
attractiveness," Hollande told journalists at a FedEx Corp
facility in Paris suburb of Roissy after the package
delivery company announced a 1.4 billion-euro investment in
France.
"It's not about taking what Britons have, but once they've
made this choice, they must live with the consequences and we,
France, must become the point of access to the European market,"
he added.
Since the Brexit vote in June, many EU countries have sought
to take advantage of the situation by wooing investors
interested in keeping access to the EU's vast single market.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain;
editing by Michel Rose)