Polish finance ministry will not intervene on FX market -deputy minister

WARSAW, June 24 The Polish finance ministry will
not intervene to half the slide of the zloty following Britain's
vote to quit the European Union (EU), deputy Finance Minister
Piotr Nowak said on Friday.
Nowak said the ministry will most likely call off the switch
tender initially planned for Monday and may also call off one or
two regular debt auctions if warranted by market situation.
"The finance ministry sees no reason to intervene on the
currency market, this (interventions) are the role of central
banks," Nowak told reporters. "We will not intervene."
"Potential further zloty weakening is not of much
importance, there is no risk for inflation of risk of interest
rate hikes. It (weak zloty) may be beneficial from the point of
view of exports," Nowak said.
He also said that Britain's vote will increase pressure to
solve the problem of costly Swiss franc mortgages in Poland, but
one has to do it wisely and not necessarily rapidly.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)