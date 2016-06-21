Top U.S. regulators discuss possibility of Britain leaving EU - Treasury

WASHINGTON, June 21 The heads of the U.S. financial regulatory agencies, including Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, conferred on Tuesday about the upcoming "Brexit" vote in a regularly scheduled meeting closed to both the public and the press, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

"During the executive session, the council discussed recent market developments, including the possibility of the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union," it said in a summary of the meeting.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the chiefs of all the financial regulators, is charged with assessing potential hazards to the country's financial system and heading off risks that could lead to another crisis on the magnitude of the 2007-09 meltdown. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)