UPDATE 1-Top U.S. regulators discuss possibility of Britain leaving EU - Treasury

WASHINGTON, June 21 The heads of the U.S.
financial regulatory agencies, including Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew, conferred on Tuesday about the upcoming "Brexit" vote in a
regularly scheduled meeting closed to both the public and the
press, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.
"During the executive session, the council discussed recent
market developments, including the possibility of the United
Kingdom's separation from the European Union," it said in a
summary of the meeting.
On Thursday this week Britain will vote in a referendum on
whether to remain a member of the European Union, with an exit
from the EU popularly dubbed "Brexit".
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of the
chiefs of all the financial regulators, is charged with
assessing potential hazards to the country's financial system
and heading off risks that could lead to another crisis on the
magnitude of the 2007-09 meltdown.
Other members at the meeting included Commodity Futures
Trading Commission Chair Timothy Massad, who has worked with his
European counterparts lately to align derivatives regulation
across borders, and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is part of the council,
but did not attend the closed meeting, which also covered
proposed rules for insurance companies and a reevaluation of its
determination that a nonbank financial company is "too big to
fail."
Yellen gave regularly scheduled testimony on Tuesday to the
U.S. Senate Banking Committee and told Congress that immediate
risks, like the potential fallout from Britain's June 23 vote on
whether to leave the European Union, could darken the U.S.
economic outlook.
The council held an open meeting, as well, to discuss its
annual report on the U.S. financial system.
"Concerns related the upcoming United Kingdom referendum on
exit from the EU, uncertainty in securing an agreement on Greece
and ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine will
likely weigh on sentiment in the coming months," the report
found, adding that immigration from "conflict-torn countries has
also threatened European cohesion."
