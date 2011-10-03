Brasil Foods buys two Argentine companies

Oct 3 Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Monday it had bought the controlling stake of Argentina's Danica group in partnership with local poultry producer Avex.

BRF also said it had acquired a share in Avex, one of Argentina's largest poultry producers and exporters. In a partnership with this company, BRF then bought the controlling stake in food group Danica.

The acquisitions total about $150 million, the Brazilian company said in a statement.

"This decision represents a unique opportunity ... to create a big food exporting basis in Argentina," BRF's President Jose Antonio Fay said in the statement.

BRF said the value of the deal included a project to expand Avex's and Danica's production units, as well as their distribution capacity. (Reporting by Inae Riveras)