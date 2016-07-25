Brazil's BRF mulls IPO, private placement as options for Halal unit

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SAO PAULO, July 25 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is considering options to accelerate growth in a unit that caters to Middle East clients, including an initial public offering or the sale of a stake to a group of private investors.
In a Monday securities filing, BRF said the decision for the Sadia Halal unit has not been made yet, adding that the São Paulo-based company has made initial consultations with financial and legal advisors on the matter. Bloomberg News reported last week that BRF was considering to take Sadia Halal public as early as next year in a $1.5 billion deal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.