版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 02:52 BJT

BRF says acquisitions to raise 2016 revenue by more than $600 mln

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it expected recent acquisitions to increase its 2016 revenues by more than $600 million, Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on Wednesday.

Faria spoke on a conference call with journalists a day after BRF announced an agreement to buy Thailand's Golden Foods Siam for $360 million.

Faria said BRF, also the world's largest poultry exporter, was interested in other acquisitions abroad. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐