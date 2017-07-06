FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF creates 14 vice presidencies reporting to CEO Faria
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 上午11点03分 / 2 天前

Brazil's BRF creates 14 vice presidencies reporting to CEO Faria

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's BRF SA , the world's largest chicken exporter, approved an organizational restructuring that creates 14 vice presidencies reporting directly to global Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria, according to a Thursday securities filing.

As part of the change, the company grouped its Asian, European, Americas and African commercial operations into an international division to be overseen by Simon Cheng, who led the Asian business in the past few years. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

