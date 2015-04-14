版本:
Brazil's BRF says focused on new markets in middle East, Asia

SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, plans to focus on conquering new markets in the Middle East and Asia in the next few years, CEO Pedro Faria said at an event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

