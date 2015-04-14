Brazil's BRF says focused on new markets in middle East, Asia

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, plans to focus on conquering new markets in the Middle East and Asia in the next few years, CEO Pedro Faria said at an event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017