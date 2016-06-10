版本:
Brazil food processor BRF eyes Namibia investment -chairman

SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is studying a possible investment in Namibia, Chairman Abilio Diniz said at an event on Friday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

