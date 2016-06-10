UPDATE 1-Brazil meat processor BRF eyes Namibia investment

(Adds details on firm's investments and challenges in Africa)
By Alberto Alerigi Jr.
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazilian food processor BRF
SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is studying
a possible investment in Namibia, Chairman Abilio Diniz said at
an event on Friday.
His comments came on the same day that the European Union
signed a trade accord with Namibia and five other African
countries.
"We shall see what Namibia can offer to tighten our
relationship," Diniz said, adding that he would visit the
country on Monday.
Currently, BRF's commercial relationship with the region is
based on Brazilian exports of sausage, cold cuts and margarine
to local African distributors.
Last year BRF began dividing its business in Africa, which
includes a South African office, from its Middle East division.
BRF shares closed down more than 2 percent on Friday, in
line with a drop on the benchmark Bovespa stock index
Diniz also said on Friday that BRF was facing challenges
repatriating revenue from Angola, one of the company's main
markets on the continent.
"The country is facing difficulties. We have a large
quantity of receivables but they are blocked," he said without
giving further details.
Asked to clarify his comments on Angola, BRF said in a
statement that "there is no blockage of payments originating
from sales in Angola ... although there are some restrictions on
getting money out of the country."
