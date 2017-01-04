Brazil's BRF launches unit focused on Muslim food markets

SAO PAULO Jan 4 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, on Wednesday launched a unit focused on the Muslim poultry and processed foods market.

In a securities filing, BRF said the Dubai-based unit has been renamed One Foods Holdings Ltd, from Sadia Halal, with the goal of building market share in Middle Eastern countries.

