Brazil's BRF launches unit focused on Muslim food markets

SAO PAULO Jan 4 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, on Wednesday launched a unit focused on the Muslim poultry and processed foods market.

In a securities filing, BRF said the Dubai-based unit has been renamed One Foods Holdings Ltd, from Sadia Halal, with the goal of building market share in Middle Eastern countries.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Dan Grebler)
