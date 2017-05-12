Brazil's BRF sees higher marketing expenses in wake of food scandal

SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Friday said a recent meat safety scandal that resulted in the temporary closure of one plant and the charging of two company executives will continue to affect operations.

Chief executive Pedro Faria told a conference call that marketing spending was likely to rise as BRF deals with the fallout from the "Weak Flesh" probe, which accused food inspectors and some executives of conspiring to evade checks.

"The investigation will leave profound wounds," he said, adding BRF hoped to emerge stronger. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)