Brazil's BRF sees higher marketing expenses in wake of food scandal

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Friday said a recent meat safety scandal that resulted in the temporary closure of one plant and the charging of two company executives will continue to affect operations.
Chief executive Pedro Faria told a conference call that marketing spending was likely to rise as BRF deals with the fallout from the "Weak Flesh" probe, which accused food inspectors and some executives of conspiring to evade checks.
"The investigation will leave profound wounds," he said, adding BRF hoped to emerge stronger. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project