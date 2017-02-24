UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF pledges smarter management after steep loss

(Adds details of earnings, comments from executives)
By Paula Laier and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian food processor BRF
SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on
Friday it was overhauling management protocols to avoid
repeating mistakes that triggered a big quarterly loss.
Chairman Abilio Diniz and Chief Executive Officer Pedro
Faria told analysts a lack of real-time information and
miscommunication between industrial and commercial divisions had
left the company with elevated inventories that must now be
liquidated.
BRF shares fell as much as 4 percent to a three-year low in
early trading before halving losses to 2 percent at 39.84 reais.
In a securities filing late on Thursday, the company
reported a fourth-quarter loss of 460 million reais ($150
million) compared with a year-earlier profit of 1.4 billion
reais. It cited a spike in feed costs and stiff competition in
several markets.
"In a genuine effort to preserve profitability, we lost
perspective of the bigger picture," Faria said.
Diniz said he was leading a new steering committee to help
the company respond faster to market shocks like it saw in 2016.
"We're working to correct the mistakes that we made," he
said, denying rumors that his family's investment vehicle would
sell its stake in the company.
Diniz said he could not guarantee short-term results, but
there were strong signs of a recovery in overseas markets and
Brazil, which has had two years of severe recession.
($1 = 3.10 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)