版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 18:39 BJT

Brazilian food processor BRF posts 1.4 bln real net profit

SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian food processor BRF SA posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.4 billion reals ($354 million), helped by international sales and a tax credit, the company said in a filing to the local regulator. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Goodman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐