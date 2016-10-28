版本:
Brazil BRF sees slow recovery from high corn prices, slack demand

SAO PAULO Oct 28 Brazil's BRF SA said on Friday its third quarter earnings were disappointing as stubbornly high corn prices, slack demand and a stronger real delayed a recovery in the world leading poultry exporter's competitiveness.

Company executives said in July, after poor second quarter results highlighted the crisis facing the sector, that the worst was over. But results published on Thursday night continued to miss market expectations as costs grew faster than revenue. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

