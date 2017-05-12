Brazil's BRF posts $91 mln Q1 net loss amid meat scandal

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazilian food processor BRF
SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 286 million
reais ($91 million) in the first quarter as net operating
revenue fell on a combination of lower prices and production
volumes, it said in a statement.
The result marks a reversal of a 39 million reais profit
from a year ago and is the second consecutive quarterly loss
posted by the company.
Analysts' estimates for the results had varied widely in a
Reuters poll, with three forecasting an average profit of 141
million reais and three projecting an average loss of 205
million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBTIDA), a gauge of profitability, fell more than
50 percent to 506 million reais, below an average estimate of
707 million reais.
Last quarter was marked by disruptions in BRF's production
after a federal investigation on March 17 accused sanitation
inspectors and companies of conspiring to sell rancid products,
falsifying export documents or failing to inspect meat-packing
plants.
As part of the investigation, BRF's Mineiros plant was
closed and two of its executives were among 60 people charged
with taking part in the scheme. The plant was reopened on April
8.
"Management acted quickly, adopting measures to clear the
facts and showing transparency and agility in communications
with all stakeholders," BRF said in the statement accompanying
results.
BRF, which is the world's largest poultry producer, said it
continues to cooperate with the investigation.
On Wednesday, the Brazilian government said 57 meat
importers toughened controls on shipments in the wake of a food
safety scandal, but no irregularities were found.
Brazil's exports of beef, pork and poultry fell 22.1 percent
last month, though a sharp rise in prices partially offset the
drop in volumes after news of the investigation.
($1 = 3.1399 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bill Trott)