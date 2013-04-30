UPDATE 1-BRF Brasil Foods says not planning to raise prices

* Lower corn prices, cost savings to help results

* Shares up 2.6 pct after earnings beat expectations

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, April 30 BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, does not plan to raise prices for fear of losing domestic market share and is counting on lower feed costs and other savings to secure profits, executives said on Tuesday.

BRF, like many companies in the animal proteins sector, struggled with rising costs in grains used to make animal feed throughout 2012 and responded by raising prices.

But now the company is worried that higher prices could make it less competitive in the domestic market, Chief Executive José Antonio Fay said at a conference in Sao Paulo to discuss first-quarter results.

"Today, raising prices would not be our choice. We will use other levers to secure results instead," he said.

Falling corn prices are helping BRF's margins and should be reflected in the company's second-quarter earnings, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya said.

Also, integrating BRF's Sadia and Perdigao units will generate cost savings of 1 billion reais ($500 million) this year, Saboya said.

BRF shares were up 2.6 percent, a day after the company reported first-quarter earnings that nearly doubled from a year earlier and were higher than a Thomson Reuters poll had expected, thanks to lower feed costs and higher sales.

Fay said an increase in plants that were approved to export to Russia, a top buyer of Brazilian meat products, helped boost sales in the first quarter, while sales volumes to the Middle East held steady and revenue increased due to higher prices.

The results posted on Monday were the first since BRF shareholders elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman on April 9, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker who could help speed up international expansion.

Fay said BRF was in the process of rewriting its strategic plan and that the arrival of Diniz, who is also the chairman of retailer Pão de Açúcar, would "help a lot."