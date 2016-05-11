版本:
2016年 5月 12日

Brazil's BRF confirms visits from Tyson executives

SAO PAULO May 11 Processed food maker BRF confirmed on Wednesday that executives from Tyson Foods Inc visited plants in Brazil in response to a report in Valor Economico newspaper that said an acquisition of BRF may be in Tyson's plans.

BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, said a change in its shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, had nothing to do with the visit from Tyson, denying part of Valor's story. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

