Brazil's BRF confirms visits from Tyson executives

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 11 Processed food maker BRF confirmed on Wednesday that executives from Tyson Foods Inc visited plants in Brazil in response to a report in Valor Economico newspaper that said an acquisition of BRF may be in Tyson's plans.
BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, said a change in its shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, had nothing to do with the visit from Tyson, denying part of Valor's story. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: