UPDATE 1-U.S. drops remaining charges in arms bribery case

* The defendants had pleaded guilty after foreign bribery
sting
* Unusual for gov't to drop charges after plea
* US had dismissed case against 16 other defendants last
month
* Case involved sting purporting to seek bribes for Gabonese
official
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. federal prosecutors on
Tuesday dropped the remaining charges arising out of a bribery
sting involving arms sales and an FBI agent who posed as an
African defense official, letting three men who had already
pleaded guilty off the hook.
A U.S. district judge said he would grant the Justice
Department's request to dismiss its case against Jonathan
Spiller, a British citizen residing in the United States, and
two Americans, Haim Geri and Daniel Alvirez. The three had
previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate a U.S.
foreign bribery law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The defendants were charged with trying to bribe a supposed
Gabonese defense minister - actually an undercover agent acting
in an elaborate operation run by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation. All three were in the business of supplying
military and law enforcement equipment.
Geri faced up to two years in prison, Spiller faced between
three and four years, and Alvirez faced up to nine years because
he also pleaded guilty to charges outside the sting operation.
In dismissing the charges, the government asked for the ability
to bring the separate case against Alvirez again.
The status of all three was thrown into doubt last month
when the prosecutors dropped the case against 16 other
defendants who were rounded up in the sting operation over two
years ago but decided to fight the case.
Three more were also previously acquitted.
The decision to drop the last charges closes a tumultuous
prosecution that began in January 2010 when the FBI swooped in
at a gun show in Las Vegas to arrest 21 executives. One more was
arrested in Miami.
The executives, who included a former Secret Service agent
and a Smith & Wesson Holding Co executive, had been
told they were bidding to equip the military of Gabon and that
they would have to add a 20 percent "commission" to price quotes
- with the extra money to be split between the purported defense
minister and others.
Over the last two years since the arrests, the Justice
Department's case fell apart because prosecutors were unable to
convince two juries during lengthy trials that what the
defendants did was in fact illegal.
NO CONSPIRACY
The decision to drop the remaining charges also stemmed from
a setback during one of the trials.
The three defendants who pleaded guilty had admitted to
being involved in a conspiracy, but the federal judge overseeing
the case, Richard Leon, said at the end of the second trial the
government did not prove there was a conspiracy and acquitted
the defendants on trial of that charge.
The department said on Tuesday that although it did not
agree with that ruling, it had concluded the ruling would "apply
equally" to the defendants who previously pleaded guilty, and
concluded that "further prosecution" is "unlikely to be
successful."
The Justice Department does not often dismiss entire cases,
and dropping charges after defendants have already pleaded
guilty is also a rare occurrence.
"Normally they would try to salvage what they could," said
Stuart Green, a law professor at Rutgers University who
specializes in white collar crime.
"Prosecutors wouldn't normally not only undo the plea but
drop the charges going forward, unless there was a really
serious reason to do so," he said.
After more than two years and hundreds of hours in court on
the case, a hearing on the dismissal lasted just 10 minutes.
"It's a fair result," Judge Leon said.
"God knows I enjoyed the last two trials," he said, but the
"thought of three more" is a "pretty daunting mountain to
climb."
"I am so glad that this painful episode in my life is now
over and that the government decided to do the right thing in
dismissing the charges against me," Spiller said in a statement.
"I have tried all along to do what I felt was right and all
I want now is to go on with my life," he added.
The case is USA v. Goncalves et al, in U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia, No. 09-cr-335.