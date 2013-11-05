Blackstone, KKR compete for landscaper Brickman Group -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Blackstone Group LP and
KKR & Co LP are among the buyout firms vying for
Brickman Group Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. commercial
landscaping company up for sale for around $1.5 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
TPG Capital LP and CVC Capital Partners Ltd are also
participating in the auction for Brickman, which is now in its
final stages, the sources said this week, asking not to be
identified because the sale process is confidential.
Leonard Green & Partners LP, a Los Angeles-based, private
equity firm, has asked Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley
to run an auction for Brickman, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters in August.
Neither Leonard Green nor Brickman responded to requests for
comments. Blackstone, TPG and CVC declined to comment while a
KKR spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Brickman tends to the gardens
of offices, campuses, hotels, shopping centers, healthcare
facilities, industrial parks and homes, looks after trees,
removes snow and maintains sports turf across 29 states.
Leonard Green acquired a majority stake in Brickman in
January 2007 in a $847 million deal in which members of the
Brickman family and the company's management retained equity
interests. The buyout firm committed $222 million of equity to
the deal, according to a November 2006 regulatory filing.
Scott Brickman, whose grandfather founded the eponymous
company in 1939, stepped down as chief executive last year after
14 years at the helm to become its chairman. He succeeded his
father Dick, who became chairman emeritus.
Brickman's CEO is now Andrew Kerin, a former senior
executive at Aramark Corp, another private equity-backed
company.