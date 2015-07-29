TRLPC: Surging M&A boosts US bridge loan issuance

| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Massive acquisition financings
are multiplying. Israeli pharmaceuticals firm Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries is lining up $27 billion of debt to
finance its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generics
business, following hard on the heels of a similar $26.5
billion, 364-day facility backing U.S. health insurer Anthem's
$54.2 billion acquisition of health services company Cigna Corp.
The two jumbo financings, which total $53.5 billion, show
that bridge loans to bond issues remain the favored financing
option after a recent wave of blockbuster multibillion dollar
acquisitions.
Bridge loans finance acquisitions in the gap between when
the deals are announced and permanent long-term capital
structures are put in place, typically in the bond market.
Teva, which expects to finalize financing commitments by
mid-August, could overtake Anthem's deal as the biggest bridge
loan of the year to date. Both facilities easily outstrip
biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc's $18 billion bridge loan
in March, which financed its $21 billion acquisition of
Pharmacyclics Inc.
Teva's acquisition will be funded through $33.75 billion in
cash and shares in Teva valued at $6.75 billion. The cash
portion of the deal will be funded through a combination of new
equity, the debt financing and cash on hand.
A banker said that he expects Teva to issue most of its $27
billion debt in the bond market. Anthem is also planning to
refinance its bridge loan with up to $20 billion of bonds,
analysts told IFR.
Surging merger and acquisition in healthcare and insurance
sectors are boosting the volume of bridge loans and jumbo bond
takeouts as market conditions remain favorable for financing
highly-rated companies despite mounting macroeconomic tailwinds
as China's stock market slumps, commodities and oil prices sink
and the world braces for a U.S. interest rate rise.
Bridge loan volume for investment grade companies of $45.38
billion in the first half of 2015 is up more than 8 percent from
$41.88 billion in the first half of 2014, according to LPC data.
U.S. healthcare company Aetna also lined up a $16.2 billion
bridge loan to fund its $47 billion acquisition of smaller rival
Humana Inc which was announced on July 3. The company is
planning to part refinance the cash and stock acquisition with
$13 billion of bonds.
The number of jumbo bond issues which have been successfully
placed this year is growing, which is giving confidence to
borrowers and banks to underwrite bridge loans for new
acquisitions as companies start to spend their cash piles buying
rivals.
In the first half of 2015, four investment grade bond deals
exceeded $10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Deals
Intelligence. Another three have been added so far in the second
half.
The first half of the year set a new semi-annual record in
the bond market, with over $700 billion of investment grade
bonds issued, according to LPC data. More than $640 billion was
placed in the first half of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters
Deals Intelligence.
INCREASED CONFIDENCE, DIVERSITY
M&A activity has increased in 2015, due to a stronger U.S.
economy which is boosting executives' confidence that making
acquisitions is the best way to generate value.
"People have been talking about this M&A uptick for a while
now, so it's good to see it's starting to actually resurface,
and it's a fairly broad base," a banker said.
As M&A activity has increased, the loan market has seen more
bridge loans backing deals of varying sizes.
"The bridge market has been much more active, particularly
in recent months, than if you go back a year-and-a-half, two
years ago," a second banker said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is providing a $3.7 billion,
364-day senior unsecured bridge facility to back medical device
manufacturer St Jude Medical Inc's $3.4 billion acquisition of
circulatory support device maker Thoratec.
And data center operator Digital Realty Trust lined up a
committed $1.85 billion senior unsecured 364-day bridge loan to
back its acquisition of data center collocation company Telx.
Some deals with a higher certainty of execution that do not
run foul of antitrust laws or regulators can bypass the loan
market and go straight to the bond market. UnitedHealth Group
raised $10.5 billion of bonds in July to finance its $12.8
billion acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran,
although this remains relatively unusual.
"If you look at how many times it's been done, it's still
very rare to take a significantly sized trade and go direct to
the bond market," said a third banker.
The fact that bridge loans are being refinanced easily in
the bond market is encouraging arranging banks to hold more of
the bridge loans in a small club of banks rather than
syndicating the debt to boost overall returns.
"Banks are holding more because it (bridge loans) can get
taken out easily, so there's less bond economics for other
banks," a fourth banker said.
Bankers expect M&A to pick up in the second half of 2015,
according to an LPC survey. Bankers also expect to see as much
as $200 billion of M&A issuance from investment grade companies
in 2015, the same survey said, after $63 billion in the first
half of 2015.
"If the demand for paper is there, corporate boards are
going to be more comfortable with doing something larger, more
transformational," a fifth banker said.
