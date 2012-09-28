Ashford University not to appeal WASC's denial of accreditation

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 For-profit education company Bridgepoint Education Inc said its Ashford University will withdraw its appeal against the decision of Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) to deny it accreditation.
Ashford University was denied accreditation to WASC in July, prompting another agency - the Higher Learning Commission - to review its accreditation to the for-profit college.
Ashford University said it expects to re-apply for accreditation by Oct. 11.
Ashford University cut 450 jobs dealing solely with admissions and re-assigned another 200 admissions personnel to the student services department earlier this month after the WASC said the college spends more money on recruiting students than on teaching them.
Loss of accreditation can deny the college access to federal student aid, which makes up for most of its parent company's revenue.
Shares of San Diego, California-based Bridgepoint Education closed at $10.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct